James Brewer and his children Hugo and Violet, wtih Michelle Retimana, Kim Kobiako, and Owie Simpson. Photo / David Haxton

James Brewer and his children Hugo and Violet, wtih Michelle Retimana, Kim Kobiako, and Owie Simpson. Photo / David Haxton

One of the incredible artworks that will be on display at the upcoming NZ Art Show took two years to complete.

The art show, in its 21st year, is being held at the TSB Arena, Queen’s Wharf, Wellington, over King’s Birthday weekend.

Acrylic painter James Brewer, from Raumati South, has created an intricate painting called The 1913 Great Strike that features an important historical event that took place at the wharf.

The strike happened after Wellington watersiders were penalised for stopping work to discuss a grievance by fellow workers.

It led to massed wharfies taking over the wharves to prevent any ships loading and unloading, and saw strikes in other ports around the country.

Brewer, who enjoys a wide range of artistic themes including sci-fi, studied a black and white photograph of the strike, and other material, before embarking on the detailed piece adding colour and a bit of his own flair.

James Brewer's artwork called The 1913 Great Strike.

“It is the closest I can get to time travel.

“Taking an old photo and recreating the scene in colour.

“This particular painting is of the Queen’s Wharf workers’ strike which is the exact spot where the NZ Art Show now happens over a 100 years later.

“I also wanted to paint a crowded scene as a challenge.

“It was quite difficult.”

He said one of the main challenges was finding period-accurate detail to populate the image with.

“I must have used many hundreds of reference photos even going as far as to ask an AI for advice on specific colours of buildings.

“And of course the time it takes to paint something like this — it takes a great deal of patience.”

Brewer was proud of the finished artwork.

“I hope with all the work that’s gone into it, it will be the subject of much intrigue.”

Brewer is one of five artists from Kāpiti taking part in the show.

Owie Simpson, from Waikanae Beach, will have various paintings on show including a large abstract floral artwork which is part of her In My Mother’s Garden series.

Kim Kobiako, from Te Horo, who paints under the name Studio Reset, has a number of artworks including a beeswax sculpture of the Beehive — the common name of the executive wing of Parliament Buildings.

Ronda Thompson and one of her artworks. Photo / David Haxton

Michelle Retimana, from Waikanae Beach, has a range of bronze sculptures, and Ronda Thompson, from Paekakariki, has various vibrant paintings she created with a palette knife.

All five artists were excited about the show and encouraged people to visit.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Thompson said.

Brewer summed up how artists felt about the show.

“It’s like our Superbowl.”

Visitors will navigate more than 2000 stunning original artworks, spanning sculpture to photography, abstract to traditional, all created by more than 200 talented artists.

The show, for the first time, is also increasing its expanse by integrating beyond the TSB Arena into the adjoining Shed 6.

Three prestigious awards will highlight New Zealand’s leading talent, celebrating sculpture, emerging artists, and the best artists in the show.



