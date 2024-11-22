Headsets worn at Woolworths and Foodstuffs distribution centres give workers instructions and time limits. Illustration / Paul Slater
Distribution centre workers in Australia have slammed headsets that give time targets they say are unfair and unsafe.
They say they are pushed to reach 100% efficiency and are openly rated and ranked.
Major supermarket distribution centres here now also use the headsets and workers are concerned the same strict targets and pressure will be introduced.
Headsets used to assign jobs and rank performance at Woolworths distribution centresin Australia are being used by all major supermarkets here, and workers are concerned their every move will soon be tracked.
In Australia, the headsets use voice commands to direct workers to picking and packing jobs and state a time completion expectation for each order.
The headsets have been slammed for adding unrealistic time pressures on Australian workers – with claims there are time limits for toilet breaks, and checks that workers walk the shortest routes to every destination.
But at Foodstuffs the headsets gave a target time.
“At the beginning of each work assignment, the headset will indicate a recommended target time for safe completion,” a Foodstuffs spokesperson said.
“Once the assignment is finished, it will say how long it took. These target times reflect what a trained operator is expected to safely achieve.”
Productivity can be measured with or without headsets in terms of items picked per hour a Foodstuffs spokesperson told the Herald.
“Ensuring the health, wellbeing, and safety of our teams is our top priority, and providing training that puts an emphasis on safe work practices is one of the many ways we’re reducing workplace injuries across our distribution centres,” the spokesperson said.
In Australia, workers said there was more emphasis on getting the job done as fast as possible.
An article in The Guardian said Australian employees were expected to complete tasks within a designated time to achieve a perfect efficiency score of 100%. If they didn’t achieve it, they were given coaching until they did.
The article reported that one worker said her headset indicated it should take 14 minutes to pick 96 items from multiple locations, which she said was “not achievable”.
Others said times didn’t allow for longer bathroom breaks or differences in the physical abilities of workers.
It claimed the scores of each worker were posted at the end of every shift for all to see.
“We have a coaching framework that enables us to work with each team member to the best of their ability, to ensure a fair approach to the standards is applied to any personal circumstances or abilities.”
