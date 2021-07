A worker at Auckland Airport was arrested after he made concerning comments. Photo / 123rf

A worker at Auckland Airport has been arrested and is being held in custody after making "concerning comments" at the airport.

A police spokesperson said there was no ongoing cause for concern and the male was assisting officers with their inquiries.

Police staff based at the airport responded to the incident around 2.15pm and arrested the man.

"Our investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this stage."