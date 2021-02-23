Work vehicle rolls down driveway, killing one in Canterbury

A person has died after being hit by a "work" vehicle that rolled down a driveway in Canterbury.
The incident happened about 4pm on Tuesday in Bayview Crescent, Duvauchelle, in the Banks Peninsula.
Rolleston Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said there was a group of people doing some landscaping on the property.
"There was a vehicle with a trailer attached which has rolled backwards down the sloped driveway."
WorkSafe is investigating the incident.
Harker said they are still working through a police investigation and could not provide further details.