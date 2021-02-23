Website of the Year

Work vehicle rolls down driveway, killing one in Canterbury

Quick Read

The incident happened about 4pm on Tuesday in Bayview Crescent, Duvauchelle, in the Banks Peninsula. Photo / NZH

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A person has died after being hit by a "work" vehicle that rolled down a driveway in Canterbury.

The incident happened about 4pm on Tuesday in Bayview Crescent, Duvauchelle, in the Banks Peninsula.

Rolleston Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said there was a group of people doing some landscaping on the property.

"There was a vehicle with a trailer attached which has rolled backwards down the sloped driveway."

WorkSafe is investigating the incident.

Harker said they are still working through a police investigation and could not provide further details.