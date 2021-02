Emergency services are responding to the single-vehicle crash on Five Rivers, Lumsden Highway. Photo / NZH

One person has been reportedly seriously injured in a crash in Lumsden.

Emergency services are responding to the single-vehicle crash on Five Rivers, Lumsden Highway.

It was reported to police just after 11am on Tuesday.

One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.