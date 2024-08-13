“So when you park you can see the sign right in front of you rather than having to look up. If they can afford parking sensors, they can afford to put in better signs.”
A Woolworths spokesperson said they lease car parks in Eden Quarter for customers.
“Other sections of the carpark in Eden Quarter are privately owned and leased to neighbouring shops. Some of these sections, while leased to other businesses, are within the bounds of the Woolworths Mount Eden customer parking lot.
“This can be a confusing situation for our customers, and we’ve been working with our landlord and other businesses to resolve this following recent feedback.
“Our property team has been in contact with our landlord at Eden Quarter and they are installing better signage and yellow lines. We hope this will make the carpark clearer for customers and the tow away areas easier to identify.
“We anticipate that these changes will be complete soon and apologise to our customers for any inconvenience.”