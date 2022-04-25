Jason Kauta went fishing off Tōrere on Sunday and has not returned. Photos / Supplied

A wooden oar and piece of rope, believed to belong to missing Ōpōtiki fisherman Jason Kauta, were found last weekend.

The news comes more than a week after he was last heard from when he went out fishing and did not return on April 17.

Police last week said there was concern his boat may have sunk. Other items found during the search for him have been found spread between three eastern Bay of Plenty shores.

Police said on Tuesday morning they were reviewing the search activity so far and planning for the next steps.

A wooden oar and a piece of rope were reported washed up at Bryans Beach, Ohiwa, over the weekend and are thought to have belonged to the man.

"This is essential information and will help police plan for further search activity."

Poor weather and sea conditions hampered last week's search, which has so far involved Coastguard, police, Land Search and Rescue personnel and Surf Life Saving.

Police continue to ask members of the public who may be on the shoreline from Tōrere to Maketu be vigilant and report any sightings of the following items of interest:

a red tote tank a wooden oar a yellow lifejacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220418/0391.