Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells on Seven Sharp.

“There are going to be a lot more people in a supermarket on a weekly basis than there will be out and about pashing on a dance floor.”

So said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins with just one of 10 lines the public can vote for in Massey University’s Quote of the Year 2022.

The compilation of soundbites ranges from stirring and defiant to candid and comical, chosen from 23 nominations.

On the judging panel was speech writing specialist Dr Heather Kavan who said selections were based on whether a quote “had a spark”.

Black Fern Ruby Tui's quote was after upon winning the Rugby World Cup at Auckland's Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Black Fern Ruby Tui’s quote, “they said nobody cared about women’s rugby. Well guess what? We are here! We are here firm!”, spoken after a monumental win at Auckland’s Eden Park made the list for being “more than... words; it’s an experience”, Kavan said.

She said the quote stood out as the win was a “heroic triumph against odds”.

Kavan said she was torn between Tui’s take on women’s equality and Act leader David Seymour’s lament on the political threat of a classic Kiwi treat.

“I would have thought that Grant Robertson would be a much bigger threat to lamingtons than lamingtons would be a threat to Grant Robertson,” Seymour said, regarding the Finance Minister’s police protection from a protester carrying the dessert.

Deputy PM Grant Robertson slipped quietly out the back door after anti-mandate, pro-oil refinery protesters blocked the path to his Crown limo, with one carrying a lamington. Photo / David Fisher

Voting has been unpredictable in previous years, with underdog experts sometimes surging into the lead, such as faux pas from the likes of Simon Bridges.

Failed Christchurch mayoral candidate Ian Brackenbury Channell, better known as The Wizard, is on the list with his blunt line: “I was made to disrupt things”, speaking about his life before his 90th birthday.

Election turnout rates earned a mention too, with Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki’s thoughts: “If only we cared as much about the local elections as we do for Bird of the Year.”

Words of wisdom from comedian Alice Snedden prove as something to live by: “Fundamentally, I’m interested in being a good person with as minimal inconvenience as possible,” she said on the online series Bad News where she confronts political and social issues.

Broadcaster Hilary Barry’s defence of people she followed on Twitter is in the running too: “It’s okay to follow a few cockwombles. It doesn’t mean I endorse them.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a soldier. Photo / File

A frank observation from Professor Robert Patman on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision-making and nuclear threats makes a psychological analysis of the world leader: “He is delusional, but he’s not suicidal,” he said.

Our own leader Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also makes the list with her recent quote: “I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age,” the answer to why she was meeting Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

And finally, innuendo slips in with Celebrity Treasure Island contestant Shimpal Lelisi’s thoughts on mental health advocate Mike King’s joining the women’s team on the reality TV show.

“Do you know how bad that sounds? Mike King’s women’s alliance!”

- You can vote for your 2022 Quote of the Year here.

The finalists