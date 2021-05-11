Women shot by duck hunters: Man charged with careless use of firearm after Alexandra incident

The women were walking along a track by the Clutha River in Alexandra on May 2 when they were shot.

A man has been arrested after a duck shooting incident which left two women injured.

A 26-year-old Central Otago man has been charged with careless use of a firearm causing bodily injury.

He is scheduled to appear in Alexandra District Court tomorrow, police said.

The incident happened on the opening weekend of the duck shooting season.

Police said at the time the women received minor injuries. One was hit in the lower leg and the other in the shoulder.

The shots were believed to have been fired by duck shooters who were in a boat in the river.