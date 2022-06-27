Police have identified the body of a woman found in the sea at Kau Bay near Miramar. Photo / Supplied

Police have identified the body of a woman found in the sea at Kau Bay near Miramar. Photo / Supplied

The body of a woman discovered on the Wellington coast yesterday has now been identified.

A member of the public noticed the body in the water at Kau Bay, Miramar, around 12.45pm on Monday.

They alerted police, who recovered the woman's body from the water.

A police spokesperson said today she has now been identified, but her death is still being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem is expected to be undertaken today.

Yesterday Detective senior sergeant Tim Leitch appealed to the public for help in identifying the woman.

"She is someone's daughter, sister or mother and it is vitally important we find out who she is as soon as possible," Leitch said.

They also wanted to hear from anyone who was on Massey Rd today between Scorching Bay and Shelley Bay.

"This can be a busy location especially on a fine day with people travelling along Massey Rd or running, walking, cycling or out diving," Leitch said.

"We want to talk to anyone who was in that area up until just before 1pm today and who may be able to assist."