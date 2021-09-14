Woman who refused to wear a face mask arrested after assaulting Auckland security guard

A woman was arrested after assaulting a Pak'nSave security guard. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland security guard was assaulted after a woman refused to wear a face mask at a supermarket.

Police say the woman became "aggressive" at the security guard when offered a mask.

The woman allegedly punched the security guard at the Takanini Pak'nSave.

The security guard was then chased by two men with weapons.

Police were called and arrested two people in a nearby area.

A 26-year old woman has been charged with assault and was issued an infringement for failing to wear a face covering.

A patched Black Power member was also charged with assault with a weapon.

Both are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court at a later date.

Police remained at the Pak'nSave, conducting reassurance patrols and support for the security guard.

Police say there is no tolerance for this kind of behaviour towards essential workers.

In a separate incident an Auckland-based woman was arrested after being located in Whangārei.

Initially, the woman was turned around at a checkpoint attempting to leave Auckland and was subsequently located in Whangārei after allegedly travelling on private property to avoid the checkpoint.

The 33-year-old has been charged with failing to comply with the health order and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court later this month.