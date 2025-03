Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police named the victim 60-year-old Vanessa Ritihia Houpapa. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A woman who died after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt’s Naenae last week has been named by police.

She was local woman, 60-year-old Vanessa Ritihia Houpapa.

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Terrace at 11pm last Thursday, where she died at the scene.

Police said they extended their condolences to her family and friends.