A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brockville Rd, Dunedin, late Saturday afternoon.

Police say emergency services are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian on Brockville Rd.

The accident happened around 4.25pm.

A police spokesperson said the road was now closed and diversions were being put in place.