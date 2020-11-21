Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Woman says she was turned away from police training because of her ADHD medication

9 minutes to read

Nicole Grey with her two children visiting police museum at the college while she waited for her diagnosis. Photo / Supplied

Katie Harris
By:

multimedia journalist at the Herald in Wellington

A Whanganui woman says she was left in the lurch after police revoked her entry into officer training due to the medication she uses to treat her ADHD. Katie Harris reports.

Nicole Grey first dreamed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.