Woman rescued after falling while tramping in Mt Aspiring National Park

A search is under way for a woman whose safety locator beacon was activated in the Mt Aspiring National Park. Photo / Louise Tapper

A woman has been rescued after falling and breaking her wrist while tramping in the Mt Aspiring National Park today.

A Maritime NZ spokesman said the solo-hiker was walking the Rees-Dart track when she fell and activated her safety locator beacon at about 7.45am on Friday.

He said she was rescued at about 8.45am and has been taken to the Lakes District Hospital.