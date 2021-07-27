Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Woman in critical condition after serious incident at Christchurch property

Quick Read
A woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was found at this property with serious injuries. Photo / George Heard

A woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was found at this property with serious injuries. Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald

Police are investigating a serious incident at a Christchurch property where a woman was left with critical injuries.

The woman was rushed to hospital just before 1pm yesterday after emergency services were called to the Port Hills Rd in the Heathcote Valley area.

DO YOU KNOW MORE - CONTACT THE HERALD HERE

Police remain at the house today.

Little information could be given about what may have happened at the house.

A spokesman said the injured woman was still in a critical condition and was being treated at Christchurch Hospital.

It is understood a woman and her children live at the house.