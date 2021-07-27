Woman in critical condition after serious incident at Christchurch property

A woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was found at this property with serious injuries. Photo / George Heard

Police are investigating a serious incident at a Christchurch property where a woman was left with critical injuries.

The woman was rushed to hospital just before 1pm yesterday after emergency services were called to the Port Hills Rd in the Heathcote Valley area.

Police remain at the house today.

Little information could be given about what may have happened at the house.

A spokesman said the injured woman was still in a critical condition and was being treated at Christchurch Hospital.

It is understood a woman and her children live at the house.