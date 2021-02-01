Woman in critical condition after assault in Pirimai, Napier

A person with critical injuries has been rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital following an assault in Pirimai, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

A woman has been found critically injured after an assault in Pirimai, Napier, on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Clark Ave about 11.40am.

Police said they were investigating an assault at the address, after a person in a critical condition was located on arrival.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the person with critical injuries was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed the critically injured person is a woman.

A police spokeswoman said one person is assisting with the investigation and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident at this stage.

Two ambulances and a rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

