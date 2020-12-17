Woman in court over Otago University grad ceremony threats

A 22-year-old woman will appear in court this morning after Otago University graduation ceremonies were pulled at the last minute over security threats.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said police had made an arrest in relation to the recent threat targeted at the University of Otago graduation ceremonies.

The woman has been charged with threatening harm to people or property.

She is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Basham said after the disruption and concern the result would provide a sense of relief to both the University of Otago and the wider Dunedin community.

"I would like to acknowledge vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne, her team, and the university community for the resilience they have shown during an incredibly trying time.

"I also want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of both the investigation team, and the members of our staff who have been working in the community providing reassurance."

Otago University last week postponed all graduation ceremonies and parades until next year following a security threat early last week.