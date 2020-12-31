Woman in 70s dies while swimming at Beach Haven, Auckland

A woman in her 70s has died in Auckland's North Shore following a water incident tonight.
Emergency services were called to the incident off Island Bay Rd on the Beach Haven shoreline at 6:40 tonight but were unable to revive the woman.
"The deceased was pulled from the water by members of the public and ambulance staff attempted to render medical attention, but were unsuccessful," police said.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the Beach Haven shoreline as well as two ambulances and numerous police cars.
Read More
- New Zealand's fatal drowning rates shame – the most deadly beaches revealed - NZ Herald
- 'A huge fright': Near drowning spurs call for care on water - NZ Herald
- Sudden death, believed to be a drowning, at Takapuna Beach, Auckland - NZ Herald
- Infant in stable condition at Starship Hospital after near-drowning in Napier - NZ Herald
- Confronting stats reveal Kiwis most at risk of drowning in world-first study - NZ Herald
Beach Haven residents have taken to Facebook to discuss the large emergency services presence at the wharf.
"Supposedly they've closed the beach. I was walking back from New World and four ambulances and four police cars sped by," one resident commented.
"And then the chopper showed up. As I was walking down Island Bay to home."