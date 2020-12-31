Woman in 70s dies while swimming at Beach Haven, Auckland

Emergency services at Island Bay Rd in Auckland's Beach Haven after the water incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman in her 70s has died in Auckland's North Shore following a water incident tonight.

Emergency services were called to the incident off Island Bay Rd on the Beach Haven shoreline at 6:40 tonight but were unable to revive the woman.

"The deceased was pulled from the water by members of the public and ambulance staff attempted to render medical attention, but were unsuccessful," police said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the Beach Haven shoreline as well as two ambulances and numerous police cars.

Beach Haven residents have taken to Facebook to discuss the large emergency services presence at the wharf.

"Supposedly they've closed the beach. I was walking back from New World and four ambulances and four police cars sped by," one resident commented.

"And then the chopper showed up. As I was walking down Island Bay to home."