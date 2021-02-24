Woman hospitalised after alleged stabbing in Wellington

Police were called to a Thorndon Quay property on Tuesday night. Photo / File

A woman has been hospitalised this week after an incident in Wellington that left her with serious stab wounds.

Police were called to a property on Thorndon Quay about 10pm on Tuesday to investigate reports of a serious assault, a police spokeswoman said.

"A woman was located with serious injuries, having sustained stab wounds."

She was taken to hospital and a 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Wellington District Court today, where he will be charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A spokesman for Wellington Hospital said the woman was no longer a patient at the hospital, so for privacy reasons he could not provide any information on her condition.