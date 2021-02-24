Call for Local Government NZ to undertake Wellington City Council independent review

Wellington City councillor Jill Day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Wellington City councillor is criticising the mayor's approach to appointing an independent reviewer of the council's governance.

Yesterday, Mayor Andy Foster announced the independent review, saying the public's belief in elected members has been shaken and eroded.

He later held a press conference where he was asked for more details about the process.

Details were scarce, but Foster said he would decide on who would undertake the review and its terms of reference.

Councillor Jill Day has emailed Foster and all councillors this morning, raising concerns that he did not intend to involve all elected members in those decisions.

"I think that it is unlikely that this approach will lead to the kind of improvement that the city needs to see in our governance," she said.

Day is also chair of the Strategy and Policy Committee.

She said delegations made clear all councillors were responsible for reviewing governance.

"The reason for the delegation sitting with all councillors is because decisions about governance affect us all, given we are democratically elected by residents."

With that in mind, Day wanted more advice from officers about how the governance review could be made consistent.

She recommended asking Local Government New Zealand to undertake or commission the review.

Earlier this week Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she wasn't considering commissioners for Wellington City Council "as yet".

"I certainly don't want to be the Minister for Local Government commissions and my preference is to ensure that local government and councils have the ability to undertake other avenues to be able to strengthen their governance or seek advice and support.

"They have their own professional entities that can offer that type of advice and I would urge them to look that way first."

Day noted the minister's encouragement of councils to make use of professional entities.

"LGNZ have the national picture and years of experience in local governance matters. I think they would ensure a robust and genuinely independent review."

"Working together on this is important if we all genuinely want this to improve the way we work – I am certainly committed to this. Everyone stood up yesterday when you asked them to. There is a lot of good will, lets make this work!"

Foster and Local Government New Zealand have been approached for comment.