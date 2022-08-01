Woman has charge upgraded to murder after alleged hit and run

Zhane Faiers had her charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm upgraded to murder. She pleaded not guilty in the High Court at Hamilton today.

Zhane Faiers had her charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm upgraded to murder. She pleaded not guilty in the High Court at Hamilton today.

A Hamilton woman is facing a murder charge after an alleged hit-and-run.

Zhane Te Awhina Faiers, 24, originally faced charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and failing to stop and ascertain injury when she first appeared in the Hamilton District Court in May.

However, when she reappeared in the High Court at Hamilton this morning that charge had been upgraded to murder after Ropati Shortland, aged in his 30s, died of his injuries.

Through her counsel, Mark Sturm, she entered a not guilty plea.

Justice Graham Lang set down a two-week trial for the case to be heard in June next year.

Faiers was remanded on bail to reappear for a case review in October.

Shortland, many of whose whānau were in court for Faiers' appearance this morning, died after allegedly being struck by a silver Mazda on Breckons Ave, Nawton, about 5.30pm on Monday, May 2.

He was hospitalised with a critical head injury, which he later died of.