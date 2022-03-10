A woman has died after two skydivers collided in the air at Auckland's Muriwai Beach last night.
Police said they were notified of the incident around 7.43pm.
"Early indications are that a large group of people were skydiving when two of them have collided in the air.
"A female diver has sadly gone into the water and died at the scene."
A man received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital.
A person on a local social media community page believed the woman had been blown out to sea - at least one rescue helicopter was on the scene last night.
WorkSafe and the Civil Aviation Authority have been notified.
The matter will be referred to the coroner.
