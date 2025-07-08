But local resident and Sustainable Tarras chairperson Suze Keith said the announcement came as no surprise – and no comfort.
She said locals were only made aware of the company’s moves through the media or announcements on the stock exchange, which she said is “unfortunately the usual way we tend to receive information from the miner”.
“It’s business as usual when it comes to the developer’s interaction, or lack thereof, with the local community.”
While Santana framed the land purchase as removing obstacles to development, Keith stressed it was far from a green light.
“It’s obviously highly contingent on them actually getting consent to develop the mine. That’s where our focus is,” she said.
“Just because they now own the land doesn’t mean it’s going to be any easier for them to gain the necessary consents.”
The transaction is subject to Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval and depends on the project receiving consent under the new Fast-track Approvals Act.
Santana has until December 19 to satisfy those conditions or extend the deadline, with a 2% annual interest rate applied to any outstanding funds.
Keith said many hurdles remain.
“They don’t have the consents, they don’t have a mining permit and they don’t yet have Overseas Investment Office approval to purchase the land,” she said.