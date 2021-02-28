Woman dies a month after Napier assault

A woman has died a month after she was assaulted on Clark Ave, Pirimai, on February 1. Photo / Warren Buckland

A woman has died a month after she was assaulted in Napier.

The woman was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1.

She was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition, but died in hospital on Saturday evening.

A 48-year-old woman was charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said investigators will now conduct further enquiries to determine what, if any, further charges will be filed.

Police said the incident was not gang-related.