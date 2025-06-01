“The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.”

Last night emergency services were called to a different crash at around 11pm on State Highway 16, in the city-bound lanes near Pt Chevalier.

A person was trapped inside the car and was found dead, police said. Another occupant of the car had been ejected from the vehicle.

Four people were taken to hospital, two in a serious condition and two in moderate conditions.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the motorway was reopened at around 3.20am.

The car is believed to have crossed several motorway lanes and rolled.

Photographs from the scene showed a red Mazda sedan upside down on the motorway.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Pt Chevalier. Photo / NZ Herald

Meanwhile, two people died in separate crashes yesterday.

One person died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Waiomio, south of Kawakawa, at around midnight.

A man died on Waikoha Rd in Karamu, near Waipā, after his vehicle left the road and rolled into a paddock at about 7.40am.

