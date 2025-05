The car rolled onto its roof on State Highway 16. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The car rolled onto its roof on State Highway 16. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Several people are understood to have been in a car that crashed and rolled onto its roof on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash around midnight on State Highway 16, near the Great North Rd offramp.

Police attending a crash on the Northwestern Motorway last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The car is believed to have lost control, hit the barrier in the middle of the motorway before rolling.