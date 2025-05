One person has died after a crash on State Highway 1 near Waiomio in Northland.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

31 May, 2025 04:11 AM Quick Read

One person has died after a crash on State Highway 1 near Waiomio in Northland.

A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Northland early this morning, bringing the King’s Birthday weekend holiday road toll to two.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 near Waiomio, south of Kawakawa, about midnight.

One person died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time,” police said.