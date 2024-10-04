An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called into action today after a woman fell from a cliff in Beach Haven, Auckland.

A woman has been critically injured after falling off a cliff in Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

The woman in her 40s fell from the reserve at the top of a cliff off Valkyria Place, Beach Haven, according to police and Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters.

Police were alerted to the situation just before 3pm, while a Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent at 4pm.

A spokesperson for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters told the Herald the woman was rescued by winch and flown to Auckland City Hospital in critical condition.