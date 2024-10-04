Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Woman critically injured falling from cliff in Auckland’s Beach Haven

NZ Herald
Quick Read
An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called into action today after a woman fell from a cliff in Beach Haven, Auckland.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called into action today after a woman fell from a cliff in Beach Haven, Auckland.

A woman has been critically injured after falling off a cliff in Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

The woman in her 40s fell from the reserve at the top of a cliff off Valkyria Place, Beach Haven, according to police and Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters.

Police were alerted to the situation just before 3pm, while a Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent at 4pm.

A spokesperson for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters told the Herald the woman was rescued by winch and flown to Auckland City Hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Locals on social media reported seeing at least six police cars and two ambulances attending the scene.

Last month, a man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling from a cliff in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay.

A child in Canterbury survived a 20-metre tumble off a cliff in Canterbury’s remote Mt Somers last month with moderate injuries.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand