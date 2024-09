Young Kiwis show signs of financial resilience, East Coast iwi gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae and work gets under way to reopen Cathedral Cove.

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a cliff in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay this evening.

Emergency services responded to Blockhouse Bay Beach Reserve shortly after 5pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman confirmed they located and extricated a person who had fallen from a cliff in the area.

Hato Hone St John confirmed one person had been flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition shortly after 6pm.