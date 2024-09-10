The child was then flown to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Hato Hone St John Spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 6.28pm.

“One helicopter responded and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Christchurch Hospital,” said the spokesperson.

The Mt Somers Track is a remote two-day circuit around Mt Somers, linking the popular Pinnacles and Woolshed Creek huts.

There are two huts on the track – Woolshed Creek and Pinnacles.

The track in to Pinnacles hut, near where the child was located, is more physically demanding and requires tramping experience.

The area is also known for being more hazardous in winter and early spring, when it have get ice and snow.







