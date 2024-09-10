Advertisement
Child survives 20m cliff fall from Canterbury’s Mt Somers

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
A child survived a 20m fall off a cliff at Canterbury's Mt Somers on Saturday evening. Photo / 123RF

A child has survived a 20-metre tumble off a cliff at Canterbury’s remote Mt Somers.

Police Search and Rescue were alerted to a child who had been injured on Saturday after falling about 20m “down [a] hill and off a cliff near Pinnacles Hut, Mt Somers”.

A child who survived a 20-metre fall down a hill and off a cliff was located near Pinnacles Hut, Mt Somers on September 7. Photo / DoC website
A rescue helicopter was dispatched and airlifted the injured child from the area.

The child was then flown to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Hato Hone St John Spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 6.28pm.

“One helicopter responded and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Christchurch Hospital,” said the spokesperson.

The Mt Somers Track is a remote two-day circuit around Mt Somers, linking the popular Pinnacles and Woolshed Creek huts.

There are two huts on the track – Woolshed Creek and Pinnacles.

The track in to Pinnacles hut, near where the child was located, is more physically demanding and requires tramping experience.

The area is also known for being more hazardous in winter and early spring, when it have get ice and snow.



