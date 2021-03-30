Woman crawls several hundred metres up bank after crash north of Auckland

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to Pohuehue, south of Warkworth, to retrieve the woman. Photo / Supplied

A woman crawled several hundred metres up a steep bank for help after her car careered off the road near Warkworth.

After plunging down the bank at Pohuehue, the injured woman managed to get out of her car and seek help.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said one of their helicopters was sent to the scene about 5.10pm yesterday.

The woman, in her 50s, told rescuers she had veered off the road and despite trying to brake, had continued down the bank for several hundred metres before crashing into a stand of trees.

She clambered out of her vehicle, then made the gruelling trek up the steep bank where she yelled for help.

She was eventually flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.