A 27-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an incident that closed a North Shore library last week.

On Thursday, February 2, Glenfield community Facebook page users reported seeing a large police presence, including a forensics team, outside the taped-off Glenfield Library.

At the time, the library said it was closed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and apologised to the public. It did not reopen until two days later.

Today, Auckland Council confirmed to RNZ last week’s incident happened at Glenfield Library.

A 27-year-old woman appeared in North Shore District Court today charged with kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said an investigation into this matter is ongoing and police could not rule out further arrests.

They could not comment further as the matter is before the courts.



