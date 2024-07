Firefighters were called after a smoke alarm sounded at an Aranui property in Christchurch.

Two young children were found home alone in a house filled with smoke late on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to a smoke alarm sounding at an Aranui property in Christchurch about 10pm.

They found two young children left alone at the property.

Canterbury Area Commander Lane Todd said they were unharmed.

“Fortunately, they were rescued from the address before a fire started,” Todd said.