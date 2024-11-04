Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Woman caught with over $5 million worth of methamphetamine wrapped in towels at Auckland Airport

RNZ
2 mins to read
By RNZ

A woman has been caught with over $5 million worth of methamphetamine in her suitcase at Auckland Airport.

The woman, 27, landed in Auckland on a flight from Vancouver on October 30, a Customs spokesperson said.

She was referred to Customs for further questions, and a baggage search by officers found two sealed packages of meth wrapped in towels, totalling 14kg.

That’s enough for 700,000 individual doses, worth up to $5.25m in street value, and has an estimated cost of over $15m in harm to New Zealand, the spokesperson said.

Customs found 14kg of methamphetamine worth $5m in a Canadian's suitcase. Photo / NZ Customs
Customs Auckland Airport manager, Paul Williams, said it’s a case of individuals being targeted and exploited by transnational criminal syndicates.

“Our message to anyone who thinks this is easy money - don’t do it. Don’t be a pawn in their game. Your chances of making money balanced against your chances of getting caught mean the risk isn’t worth it.

“I commend our front-line officers and support teams, who all played their part to protect our borders.”

The woman, who holds a Canadian passport, has been charged with importing methamphetamine, and possessing the drug for supply.

She has been remanded in custody, and will re-appear in court in January.

Save

