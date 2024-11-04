China’s growing concern about possible Trump presidency, the fight to make dental care free and union meetings for Health NZ nurses to be held.

By RNZ

A woman has been caught with over $5 million worth of methamphetamine in her suitcase at Auckland Airport.

The woman, 27, landed in Auckland on a flight from Vancouver on October 30, a Customs spokesperson said.

She was referred to Customs for further questions, and a baggage search by officers found two sealed packages of meth wrapped in towels, totalling 14kg.

That’s enough for 700,000 individual doses, worth up to $5.25m in street value, and has an estimated cost of over $15m in harm to New Zealand, the spokesperson said.