Woman arrested at Auckland protest of native trees in Avondale

A woman has been arrested earlier this morning at a native tree protest in Auckland.
The group have been at the Avondale site on Canal Rd since July last year in protest of the removal of 100-year-old native trees.
Area commander for Auckland City West, Grant Tetzlaff confirmed the arrest and said police are on site "to ensure the safety of all people present.
"Our role is to ensure the property owner can exercise their rights while also ensuring the protesters are able to exercise their rights to protest peacefully.
"Police will be enforcing the Trespass Act on those who do not adhere to the act."