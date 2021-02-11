Last man standing: Avondale tree protester arrested and removed by police

The last protester fighting to save a century-old tree in Auckland has been arrested and removed from the site by police.

A tearful Caleb Azor, 18, was helped down out of the macrocarpa about 11.30am.

A witness at the scene told the Herald police officers climbed up to where the teenager was and spoke to him for some time.

"They haven't forcibly pulled him out - he walked down the ladder himself - but he was crying.

"He's been arrested now," the witness said.

The teenager was the last thing stopping the removal of the tree - on the corner of Ash St and Great North Rd, in Avondale - 117 units linked to the Ockham and Marutūāhu are set to be built.

Caleb Azor, 18, is emotional minutes before he is arrested. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Caleb Azor, 18, is led away by police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Azor's arrest comes after months of protesting efforts by residents in the local community and those from protest group Mana Rākau.

The group earlier surrendered to authorities; saying the removal of the 120-year-old tree was the only way the apartments could go ahead.

Plans to remove it yesterday were halted as Azor continued to stay in the tree and refused to budge.

This morning's arrest comes after allegations of intimidation by someone who arrived at the scene in the early hours of today - about 1.30am - and climbed the ladder to where Azor was sleeping.

A woman who was sleeping in a van not far from the tree, in support of Azor, told the Herald she was woken up by a phone call from the teen.

Protestors stand outside the tree on Ash St, in Avondale, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"He rang me about 1.30 in the morning and said there was a man there - that he came up from behind him.

"He sounded worried."

The woman said she confronted the man - who quickly told her he had done nothing wrong.

It was alleged the man was from Ockham. However, a spokesman for the developer denied that.