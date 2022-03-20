The woman has been charged with a driving-related offence and will remain in police custody to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow. Photo / Greg Bowker

By RNZ

Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman after an incident where a car hit several pedestrians at Auckland's Manukau Mall today.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services responded to an incident at an underground car park at Manukau Mall around 1pm.

Seven St John vehicles attended the incident.

St John said four people were taken to Middlemore Hospital, one in a critical condition and three in a serious condition.

A further person received moderate injuries and was treated at the scene.

The woman has been charged with a driving-related offence and will remain in police custody to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Police say further charges are likely.

- RNZ