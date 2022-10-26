CCTV footage shows a person walking with a sword near Jacinda Ardern's Auckland office this morning. Video / Superstart Batteries

A woman has been arrested after this morning's sword attack on the Prime Minister's Mt Albert electorate office.

A police spokesperson said the 57-year-old was located at a Coatesville address where she was taken into custody.

The woman had been arrested in connection with a wilful damage incident at an address on New North Rd earlier today.

"The woman is currently assisting Police with our inquiries into the matter and we are not currently seeking anyone else," said the spokesperson.

The front door was smashed in an attack on the Prime Minister's Mt Albert electorate office. Photo / Dean Purcell

The prime minister's Auckland base was left with a shattered window after it was smashed with a sword.

In a call to the New Zealand Herald newsroom, a woman claimed she had used an interlocking sword and smashed the window 10 times before shoving a smoke bomb into the office.

Police are investigating after the Prime Minister's Auckland office was damaged in an attack. Photo / Dean Purcell

She claimed she had been engaged in longstanding grievances with the Prime Minister's office and various government departments over health and living issues which were repeatedly "palmed off".

She also claimed she had warned staff ahead of the incident.

A woman claims she used a set of swords and a smoke bomb to damage the electorate office. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police said the incident took place about 8.20am when an object was thrown through a window at the office in Morningside.

A sword was later photographed lying outside the office on New North Rd.

A cordon was set up after the attack on the Prime Minister's electorate office. Photo / Dean Purcell

"No injuries have been reported and the building was unoccupied at the time," police said.