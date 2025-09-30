Woman accused of putting toddler in suitcase on bus granted electronic bail, name to be kept secret

A woman accused of putting a toddler in a suitcase in the luggage compartment of a bus has been granted electronically monitored bail but her name will remain secret.

The woman was charged with neglect after the toddler was found in a suitcase in the luggage compartment on a bus travelling from Whangārei to Auckland in August.

When the woman reappeared in court today, Judge Nicola Mathers granted her permanent name suppression and remanded the woman on bail until her next hearing on December 2.

The child has automatic name suppression.

The 27-year-old’s mental fitness and ability to stand trial were raised when she appeared in the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Court (CPMIP) in August, which convenes every fortnight at Auckland District Court.