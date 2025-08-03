Advertisement
Woman accused of putting toddler in closed suitcase scheduled to appear in North Shore District Court

Katie Harris
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The woman was charged with neglect yesterday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The woman charged with neglect after a toddler was found in a suitcase on a bus travelling from Northland to Auckland is scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

Police allege the 27-year-old put the child in a closed suitcase, which was stored in a luggage compartment

