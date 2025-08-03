The woman was charged with neglect yesterday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Woman accused of putting toddler in closed suitcase scheduled to appear in North Shore District Court

The woman charged with neglect after a toddler was found in a suitcase on a bus travelling from Northland to Auckland is scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

Police allege the 27-year-old put the child in a closed suitcase, which was stored in a luggage compartment on a bus travelling from Whangarei to Auckland.

She has been charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child.

A court charge sheet says the alleged conduct was likely to cause adverse effects to the health of the toddler.

“Namely, suffocation, carbon monoxide poisoning, heat exhaustion, psychological trauma.”