Woman charged after toddler found in suitcase on bus in Kaiwaka, Northland

A woman has been charged after a toddler was found in a suitcase on a bus this afternoon.

Police said officers were called about 12.50pm after a passenger asked to access the luggage department during a planned stop in Kaiwaka, a small town in Northland.

“The driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving,” said Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, Acting Field Crime Manager Waitematā.

“When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old little girl.”