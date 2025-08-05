Woman accused of putting toddler in closed suitcase on bus denied bail

Yesterday the woman, 27, wore a purple hoodie, grey baggy pants and faced away from the public gallery as she stood in the dock for her first court appearance.
She appeared emotional and wiped her eyes on multiple occasions.
Judge Fitzgibbon granted the woman interim name suppression and scheduled her to reappear this morning. The woman’s lawyer indicated she was scheduled to undergo a psychological assessment.
Judge Fitzgibbon granted the media permission to photograph the woman and to publish pixelated images of her.
No plea was entered.
Police allege the woman put the child in a closed suitcase on a bus travelling from Whangārei to Auckland.
She has been charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child.
A court charge sheet says the alleged conduct was likely to cause adverse effects to the health of the toddler.
“Namely, suffocation, carbon monoxide poisoning, heat exhaustion, psychological trauma.”
It alleged the offending was a “major departure” from the standard of care expected by a reasonable person.
No occupation was listed on the woman’s charge sheet.
Police said officers were called about 12.50pm on Sunday after a passenger asked to access the luggage department during a planned stop in Kaiwaka, a small town in Northland.
“The driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving,” said Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, acting field crime manager Waitematā.
“When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the 2-year-old little girl.”
The girl was reported to be very hot but otherwise appeared unharmed.
She was taken to hospital for a thorough medical assessment.
“We would like to acknowledge and commend the bus driver, who noticed something wasn’t right and took immediate action, preventing what could have been a far worse outcome,” Harrison said.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges have not been ruled out.
Oranga Tamariki regional commissioner Te Tai Tokerau, Anya Tahere, said the agency had been notified about the incident.
“Our thoughts are with the young child involved.
“We are working with their whānau to ensure the child is safe and cared for.”
