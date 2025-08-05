Advertisement
Woman accused of putting toddler in closed suitcase on bus denied bail

Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
A woman appears in the North Shore District Court after a toddler was found shut inside a suitcase in the luggage compartment of a bus travelling from Northland to Auckland. Photos / NZ Herald

The woman accused of putting a toddler in a shut suitcase on a bus has been denied bail.

She appeared before Judge Anna Fitzgibbon in the North Shore District Court this afternoon.

Her next appearance is scheduled for August 13.

The judge acknowledged some of the defendant’s family who had

