Woman accused of putting toddler in closed suitcase on bus denied bail

The woman accused of putting a toddler in a shut suitcase on a bus has been denied bail.

She appeared before Judge Anna Fitzgibbon in the North Shore District Court this afternoon.

Her next appearance is scheduled for August 13.

The judge acknowledged some of the defendant’s family who had come to support her.

The woman was charged with neglect after the toddler was found in a suitcase in the luggage compartment on a bus travelling from Northland to Auckland on Sunday.