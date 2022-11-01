Voyager 2022 media awards
Woman, 18, arrested after death of 2-year-old in Hamilton

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the death of a 2-year-old in Hamilton in April.

She will appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

The child died in hospital on Saturday, April 9, after the occupants of a vehicle flagged down a police patrol car in Heaphy Tce seeking help with an unresponsive child.

A scene examination was done at the child’s home and an autopsy was conducted.

Police acknowledged it was a tragedy but were unable to comment further while the case was before the courts.



