Police are focusing on finding the driver of a car that fatally struck a pedestrian on Tuesday. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Police are wanting to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run in Lower Hutt this week.

At about 7am on Tuesday, August 1, a pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle on Eastern Hutt Rd and died at the scene.

The driver failed to stop after the crash and left the scene travelling south, police said.

The car involved - a red 2002 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration AYM387 - has been recovered by police.

Police are now focusing on finding the driver.

They say anyone who saw the car travelling in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police.

“Specifically we are focused on the area between Z Trentham on Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, and outside Pomare Rail Station on Eastern Hutt Rd, Lower Hutt, between the hours of 6.50am and 7.05am.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that may show this vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the car or its driver is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file 230801/2095, or by reporting online.

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.