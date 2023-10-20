Wired takes line honours in Coastal Classic

Wired crossed the finish line in the 2023 PIC Coastal Classic just before 8pm. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

Wired crossed the finish line in the 2023 PIC Coastal Classic just before 8pm. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

Auckland-based yacht Wired has taken out the line honours in this year’s Coastal Classic yacht race from Auckland to Russell in the Bay of Islands, crossing the line just before 8pm.

The unofficial time of just over 10 hours and 20 minutes (uncorrected) is more than twice the course record of 5 hours and 37 seconds, set by Beau Geste in 2019. But the performance in relatively light airs at the start of the race underlines the speed of the Bakewell-White-designed 52-footer, which boasts a canting keel and a computer-controlled dagger board for extra horsepower.

Clockwork finished fourth in the 2023 Coastal Classic. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

More than 140 yachts started the annual drag race, which was first run 41 years ago and is one of the biggest events on the yachting calendar in New Zealand.

This year, the start line was moved from Devonport Wharf to Narrowneck Beach, due to the rāhui placed across the Waitemata Harbour following the collapse of a main sewer line in Parnell and overflows into the ocean at Orakei.

The fleet set off under grey skies and a light easterly breeze, which promised to build and back to the south later in the day - conditions that were likely to favour multihull yachts in this race.

Spectators watch the fleet at the start line of the PIC Coastal Classic yacht race from Auckland to Russell. Photo / Chris Weissenborn

But it was the high-performance monohulls in Division 1A that set the pace, with early leader Mayhem gradually hauled in by eventual winner Wired.

Multihull Apache made a late attack, speeding past Clockwork (Division 1B) on the downhill run toward Russell and flying past Mayhem in the last few minutes to take second line honours.

For most yachts, however, it will be a long slog through the night with finishers turning up in Russell through Saturday.

Over 140 yachts entered this year's race. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

Race spokesman Adrian Percival was light on predictions before the start, laying out the race conditions the fleet would meet.

“There is a short beat, a tack and a long reach up the coast – then a run into the bay,” he said.

“On paper, this year’s race looks really cool – but as we know, anything can happen and it’s dangerous to make predictions.”

Trimaran Timberwolf was expected to do well along with the other multihulls. But it wasn't their year. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

The fleet welcomed two recent arrivals from Australia who had taken part in the inaugural Sydney to Auckland Ocean race.

“We extend a big welcome to Mayfair and Frantic,” Percival said. “They have come a long way to be here, and we look forward to extending Kiwi hospitality in both Auckland and the Bay of Islands.”

To follow the race go to https://www.livesaildie.com/2023-pic-coastal-classic-track-the-fleet/