A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Rotorua.
Twelve lucky players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $15,127 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Rotorua ticket was sold at Springfield Superette & Lotto.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $20,617. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Paper Plus Select Pahiatua and on MyLotto to a player from Southland.
Meanwhile, two players from Porirua and Otago won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night’s draw.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the stores below should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Whangarei
Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus - Auckland
MyLotto (x3) -Auckland
MyLotto - Waikato
Springfield Superette & Lotto -Rotorua
New World New Plymouth -New Plymouth
Paper Plus Select Pahiatua (+PB) - Pahiatua
MyLotto -Ashburton
Quarry Food Market - Dunedin
MyLotto (+PB) - Southland