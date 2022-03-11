High hospitalisations and presentations were continuing to place pressure across hospitals in New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health will release today's Covid-19 community case numbers at 1pm, following New Zealand's deadliest day of the pandemic yesterday with seven deaths.

With a total of 98 people having now died in New Zealand with Covid-19, it is possible the 100 deaths mark will be broken today.

Differing trends can now also be seen in case numbers between Auckland and the rest of New Zealand.

Yesterday, there were 20,989 new community Covid cases.

While 7240 of those cases were in Auckland, as a trend the city's cases now appear to be on a downward trajectory after peaking in the first days of March.

On March 3, there were 676 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the Auckland metro area.

Yesterday, there were only 569 cases per 100,000 people in the Auckland metro area.

In contrast, the rest of New Zealand continues on an upward trend in its Covid numbers each day, with 424 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people yesterday.

​There were 856 people in hospital, 20 of them in intensive care as of yesterday. Ten of those in ICU are in Auckland.

A strain on the health system is beginning to show, according to doctors around the country.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) chief clinical officer Dr Andrew Old said half of those in ICU were in Auckland as staff across the city's hospitals were picking up jobs outside their normal roles to help manage demand.

Old said the numbers in Auckland gave rise to "cautious optimism" around having reached a peak, but we were "not out of the woods yet". While we are down from the peak of last week, it's believed some of that peak was because of the switch to RATs.

At Waitematā DHB, the entire legal team had been redeployed to support security guards and the chief financial officer had been working the wards, delivering patient meals.

Anaesthetists at Auckland Hospital were working as phlebotomists and taking blood, while members of the executive leadership team were working in the emergency department, making beds, answering calls and clearing linen skips.

At Counties Manukau DHB, public health nurses were helping in hospital roles, allied health clinicians were assisting orderly teams, and registered nurses, healthcare assistants and on-call staff had picked up shifts outside their normal hours to fill roster gaps.

"The situation in our hospital, with pressure from patients with Covid combined with high staff absences due to Covid, is unprecedented, certainly in my career," Old said.

"It's thanks to the awesome dedication and flexibility of our staff that we are continuing to provide safe, urgent care for everyone who needs it."

Regional chair of the Australia and New Zealand Intensive Care Society Dr Craig Carr said the demand on intensive care was a real challenge, but teams were holding up reasonably well.

Prior to Covid, 12 to 15 per cent of elective surgery in New Zealand that required intensive care was postponed because of a lack of ICU capacity, and Covid-19 was causing that postponement rate to rise.

"Our big fear as a community is that will involve postponement of essential cancer surgery, essential cardiac surgery. That's certainly the experience we're seeing from colleagues overseas," Carr said.

Carr understands of the around 170 resourced ICU beds in New Zealand, about 150 or 89 per cent were occupied. Yesterday, there were 20 people in ICU units.