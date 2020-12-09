Wild Wgtn weather: School closed, traffic delays, strong wind warning

Traffic is delayed and a school is closed after heavy rain in the Wellington region this morning. Photo / 123rf

A school has been closed due to flooding in Porirua this morning.

Paremata School has closed until further notice, as steady rain brings flooding, multiple slips, and a fallen tree in Porirua and the Kāpiti area.

Motorists between Upper Hutt and the Kāpiti Coast are advised to take an alternative route, after Akatarawa Rd was closed due to a slip on Thursday morning.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council said there were multiple slips and a fallen tree on Akatarawa Rd and contractors were en route to address the situation.

Akatarawa Road closed due to slips @WakaKotahiWgtn pic.twitter.com/jtN7CBx0CB — Gwynn Compton (@gwynncompton) December 9, 2020

Porirua City Council advised there had been surface flooding around the city, with crews invetsigating flooding hotspots.

As well as Paremata School, Grey's Rd and the roundabout at Denny's on Semple Street were closed.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) also advised a car had been hit by falling rocks on SH1 near Paekākāriki, causing the southbound traffic to be blocked for a few minutes.

A slip after the Johnsonville off-ramp has also caused delays on the southbound lane, the transport agency advised.

They also asked motorists to expect delays.

SH1 PAEKĀKĀRIKI, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 9:10AM

Due to a rockfall, contractors and emergency services have been on site sweeping the road and helping a vehicle hit by debris. While sweeping southbound was BLOCKED for a couple minutes. Please expect additional DELAYS southbound. ^IF pic.twitter.com/3GfKdiqei9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 9, 2020

MetService has also issued a strong wind warning for Wellington and Wairarapa from 9am - 5pm on Friday, and warned strong winds could damage trees and powerlines and make driving hazardous.