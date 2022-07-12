The stops between Paekākāriki and Waikanae are affected. Photo / File

The stops between Paekākāriki and Waikanae are affected. Photo / File

Flights in and out of Wellington are being cancelled and delayed by wild weather, which is battering much of the country today.

Wellington Airport's departures and arrivals board was showing five cancellations and 10 delays about 12.20pm.

The cancellations come on the back of multiple disruptions to train services caused by slips and fallen trees around the Wellington and Kāpiti regions.

A tree fell on the train line near Pukerua Bay about 7am, meaning the trains between Paekākāriki and Waikanae had to be halted and replaced by limited buses.

Meanwhile, a slip on the train line between Wellington and Ngaio also caused cancellations, with buses replacing the service and passengers advised to seek alternative transport.

"The bad weather has caused multiple tree falls and slips across the New Zealand network," a KiwiRail spokesperson said.

"KiwiRail staff are working as quickly as possible to safely clear the obstructions."